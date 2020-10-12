The ODI leg of Zimbabwe’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan 2020 has been shifted from Multan to Rawalpindi, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Sunday. Zimbabwe are scheduled to tour Pakistan later this month for a three-match ODI and T20I series, starting October 30. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe limited-overs series will resume international cricket in the country after a halt of seven months due to COVID-19. Domestic cricket has already resumed with the National T20 Cup and international cricket is set to return this month. Mahinder Pal Singh, Pakistani Sikh Fast Bowler, Dreams of Playing and Performing Against India.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series was initially set to be played in Multan but has now been shifted to Rawalpindi due to ‘logistical and operational challenges’. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Similarly, the T20I series has been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore and will begin from November 7. Pakistan Aims to Be Self-Sustainable, Without Playing India, Says PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Venue Change for Zimbabwe Series

Pakistan's ODI series against Zimbabwe will now be played in Rawalpindi rather than Multan as originally scheduled. The T20I series between the sides has been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore. pic.twitter.com/JVGD5ytr7G — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 12, 2020

"After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies," Zakir Khan, PCB Director, was quoted as saying.

"In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the [Pakistan Meteorological] Department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes.

Zimbabwe Announce Squad for Pakistan Limited-Overs Tour

ICYMI: Zimbabwe announced a 20-man squad for the #PAKvZIM series, starting 30 October. The visitors will be led by Chamu Chibhabha while Blessing Muzarabani returns to the international fold after two years. Details 👇 https://t.co/0ZPwZELw9s — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020

"The availability of Rawalpindi has ensured there is no uncertainty for our ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches as we aim to collect maximum points from this series to achieve our target of qualifying directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event," he added.

The PAK vs ZIM ODI series will be played from October 30 to November 3 while the T20I series will run from November 7 to 10. The three-match ODI series will take place in Rawalpindi and the T20I series will be played in Lahore.

Zimbabwe are set to arrive in Pakistan for the cricket tour on October 20. They will stay in Islamabad and will be under quarantine from October 21 to 27 following which they will resume practise at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Chamu Chibhabha has been announced the captain of the visiting Zimbabwe team.

