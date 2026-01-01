New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

HARARE, January 1: Zimbabwe’s T20I captain Sikandar Raza is mourning the sudden death of his younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2025. Mahdi was only 13 years old.

The news was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board and through Raza’s official social media channels. While the exact cause of death has not been publicly detailed by the family, the cricketing community has responded with a swift outpouring of support for the veteran all-rounder during this private tragedy. ‘Everything Falls Apart’: Indian Women’s Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Shares Bhagavad Gita Quote in Year-End Post After Calling Off Wedding With Palaash Muchhal (Watch Video).

Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As Younger 13-Year-Old Brother Muhammad Mahdi Passes Away

Cricketing Community Offers Support

Following the announcement, tributes have poured in from teammates, international cricketers, and fans. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board released a statement expressing their deepest condolences to the Raza family, acknowledging the immense personal loss faced by their captain.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sikandar Raza and his family during this incredibly difficult time," the board stated. "The loss of a life so young is a tragedy that words cannot fully express."

Personal Loss Amid Professional Success

The tragedy occurs during a period where Raza has been a central figure in Zimbabwe’s cricketing resurgence. As the T20I captain, he has led the national side with distinction on the global stage, becoming one of the most respected figures in international cricket.

Raza, who was born in Pakistan but moved to Zimbabwe as a student before qualifying for the national team, has often spoken about the importance of family and faith in his career. The death of Mahdi, who was significantly younger than the 39-year-old captain, has come as a profound shock to his close-knit family.

Upcoming Schedule and Availability

It remains unclear how this personal loss will affect Raza’s immediate cricketing commitments. Zimbabwe is scheduled for several international fixtures in early 2026, but it is expected that the captain will take a period of leave to be with his family for the final rites and mourning period. MS Dhoni Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva in Thailand (See Post).

Fans and colleagues globally have continued to share messages of solidarity, using social media to offer prayers for the Raza family as they navigate the start of the new year under the shadow of this bereavement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sikandar Raza X Post). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).