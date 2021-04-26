Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced a donation of USD 50, 000 towards the PM CARES Fund to aid India in its fight against COVID-19. India have been hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus with hospitals running ravaged and people struggling to procure oxygen cylinders for their patients. Cummins announced in a statement that he would be donating the sum to help the government purchase oxygen supplies for its hospitals. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer also urged his fellow IPL players and others from around the world to contribute to India’s cause. Pat Cummins Donates USD 50,000 to PM CARES Fund for India’s Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

"India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are one of the warmest and kindest I have met. To know so many are suffering so much this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in his statement. "There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I am advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," he said. IPL 2021: In Regular Touch with Australian Players, Will Listen to Advice from Govt, Says CA.

"As players we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," the Australian wrote. "I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000," he said. Twitter was full of praise for the Australian and KKR pacer for his philanthropy nature and thanked him. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Thanks Pat Cummins

An Amazing Generosity By An Amazing Human Being

Pat Cummins seems like an amazing human being whose generosity is deeply touching. Please spare him political toxicity by telling him not to contribute to the PM Cares Fund. 🙏 It’s his choice and mighty thoughtful & generous of him to step up. — अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) April 26, 2021

Huge Respect Champ

Thanks pat Cummins you're doing what indian cricketer's should've done.., Huge respect champ,#patcummins pic.twitter.com/c4UB4h7As9 — Mohd Zishan (@MohdZis83143608) April 26, 2021

Thanks Pat Cummins Love from India

Generosity Like This is so Heartwarming

Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to help India's fight against covid-19 👏👏👏👏 Generosity like this is so heartwarming#cricket #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/VCZFj17mPJ — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 26, 2021

Cummins will be in action when KKR play Punjab Kings in their next match of IPL 2021. The 27-year-old has struggled for wickets and has only picked four wickets in five games. Cummins, however, has been excellent with the bat and nearly led KKR to a victory against Chennai Super Kings with a splendid 66 from 32 balls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).