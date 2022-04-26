Punjab Kings returned to winning ways with an 11-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 25. Led by Shikhar Dhawan's elegance at the top of the order on his 200th IPL game, Punjab Kings got to 187/4 in their 20 overs and Ambati Rayudu made CSK fans believe that they could get to the total with an entertaining 78 off 39 deliveries. But in the end, it was all down to MS Dhoni, who could replicate his efforts from the last game as Punjab Kings managed to walk off with a victory, which propelled them to the sixth spot on the points table. Why is Rishi Dhawan Wearing Face Shield? Know Reason Behind PBKS Bowler’s Safety Mask

Chasing 188 is never easy and CSK made it more difficult for themselves by losing wickets upfront. The defending champions got off to a poor start with 40/3 after seven overs and it was largely due to Rayudu's efforts that they managed to stay in the game and believe till the end that they could get over the line. But a sixth defeat is all that awaited them as their chances of playoff qualification grew slimmer. Arshdeep Singh was brilliant with the ball, making a strong case for himself yet again as he bowled well at the death, returning with figures of 1/23 in four overs. And Rishi Dhawan marked his IPL return after six years with a good last over and figures of 2/39.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan completed 6000 runs in the IPL, becoming only the second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. He also crossed 1000 runs against CSK and 9000 overall in all T20s in his milestone match. His 110-run stand with Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped Punjab Kings lay the foundation for posting a good score on the board. Here are some stat highlights of the game.

#Shikhar Dhawan played his 200th IPL game.

#He crossed 6000 runs in IPL, second after Virat Kohli.

#The left-hander struck his 46th IPL fifty and completed 9000 runs in T20s

#He also became the first player to score 1000 IPL runs against Chennai Super Kings.

#Rishi Dhawan played his first IPL match in six years.

#Ambati Rayudu scored his 22nd IPL fifty.

Chennai Super Kings will now aim to return to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will now shift their focus towards Lucknow Super Giants, their next opponents on April 29.

