Rishi Dhawan, making his first IPL appearance in six years, was seen wearing a face shield while bowling during Punjab Kings' match against Chennai Super Kings. The Himachal Pradesh all-rounder was injured during the Ranji Trophy where the ball had struck him on his follow-through, requiring him to be taken for scans. He is recovering from the injury.

Good on Rishi Dhawan to be wearing a face shield. Was hit on the face by a ball on his follow through during the second round of Ranji Trophy. Had to be taken to hospital for scans. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) April 25, 2022

Rishi Dhawan is recovering from a nose injury, that's why he's wearing safety shield tonight while bowling. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2022 Rishi Dhawan playing his first IPL match in 6 years. pic.twitter.com/TSpWe4lv2r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)