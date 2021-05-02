Match 29 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Punjab Kings crossing swords with Delhi Capitals. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 2). KL Rahul’s men will have redemption in mind as DC walked away with a six-wicket triumph when these two sides met earlier this season. Moreover, Rishabh Pant’s army have enjoyed a sensational campaign so far, winning five of their seven games and occupying fifth place in the team standings. On the other hand, PBKS are at fifth place with three wins in seven outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other PBKS vs DC match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Update.

With PBKS and DC having two of the most destructive batting line-ups this season, one can expect runs to galore in this clash. However, Delhi are a far better side when it comes to all-round balance. Speaking of their clash earlier this season, PBKS posted a mountain of 195/4 while batting first in Mumbai with openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul scoring fifties. In reply, Delhi didn’t face much problem and crossed the line with 10 balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan shone for DC with a 49-ball 92. Hence, it would be interesting to see if history will repeat itself or PBKS get the favourable result. Ahead of the crucial contest, let’s look at the streaming and other information. PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India.

Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India.

