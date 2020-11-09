Delhi Capitals and team India opening batsman Prithvi Shaw celebrates her 21st birthday on November 9 (Monday). Wishes poured in for the young opener as he celebrated his birthday with India captain Virat Kohli and legend Sachin Tendulkar leading the wishes for the talented batsman. Kohli and Sachin were also joined by Shaw’s Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and fielding coach Mohammad Kaif among others, who joined in wishing Shaw on his special day. Take a look at how cricket fraternity wished the young batsman on his birthday. Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw: 7 Quick Facts About Delhi Capitals’ Batsman.

Shaw, born in 1999, turned 21 on Monday. He has already made his India debut at a young age and has already represented the national team in four Test matches and three ODIs. Shaw has scored a century and two fifties in the four Test matches that he has played for the national team.

Kohli wished the young batsman ‘a happy birthday and asked him to stay blessed while Tendulkar urged Shaw to continue to give his best and have a ‘good year ahead.’ Take a look at how Kohli and Tendulkar wishes Prithvi Shaw on his 21st birthday.

Virat Kohli Wishes Prithvi Shaw

Wishing you a very happy birthday @PrithviShaw. Stay blessed. 🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 9, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Urges Shaw to Keep Giving His Best

Happy Birthday Prithvi! Continue to give your best and have a good year ahead. pic.twitter.com/iiBuEeIYxT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 9, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes Prithvi Shaw on Birthday

Happy birthday bro 🎂 Wishing you the best day ahead 😊 @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/IC55d7imKj — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

Mohammad Kaif Wishes Prithvi Shaw

Shreyas Iyer Wishes Prithvi Shaw

Mayank Agarwal Wishes Prithvi Shaw

Happy birthday, Chote! 🤗 Wish you the very best for years ahead.@PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/UPcS1dlGg4 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 9, 2020

Sandeep Lamichhane Wishes Delhi Capitals Teammate Shaw

Happy Birthday brother, @PrithviShaw. God bless you brother. Have a great year ahead.🙂 pic.twitter.com/PXrnXjgHld — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 8, 2020

Mohammad Kaif, who is currently with the Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach wrote on Twitter: “Here's wishing @PrithviShaw the best birthday ever, may the coming year bring you lots of joy and success.” Shaw’s Delhi Capitals teammates Sandeep Lamichahane, Iyer and Dhawan also wished him as did his team India opening partner Mayank Agarwal.

Shaw, meanwhile, has struggled for form in IPL 2020 and has only hit two half-centuries this season. He has scored 228 runs in 13 innings and was dropped for the qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs to reach their maiden final.

