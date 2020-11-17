Fans must brace themselves as Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are locking horns in the high-voltage final clash of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The summit clash takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 17 (Tuesday). With the title being elusive for both teams, PSL is all set to get a new champion. Nothing much can separate the two teams on the paper. Hence, one can expect the upcoming game to go right down to the wire. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of KAR vs LAH clash, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings – who finished the league stage at second position – advanced to the finals after defeating Multan Sultans in the Qualifier. They also got a three-day break after that game and their players must be fresh while taking the field. Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir have been the standout performers for Karachi this season and will aim to make a mark in the ultimate game as well.

At the same time, Lahore Qalandars registered thumping defeats in both Eliminators and will like to get the favourable result in final as well. Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been some of their shining stars in PSL 2020. As the high-voltage game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming details. KAR vs LAH PSL 2020 Final Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Final Free Live Telecast in India

The PSL 2020 playoffs live telecast is available in India. So, fans can catch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars action live on their TV sets. Eurosport, formerly Dsport, will provide free live telecast of PSL 2020 playoffs in both SD and HD as well. The TV channel is available on all leading DTH platforms. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars final match will take place from 08:30 pm IST onwards with toss at 08:00 pm.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Final Free Live Streaming in India

Fans outside Pakistan can watch the free live streaming of PSL 2020 playoffs on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Super League. Apart from it, the live streaming of Eurosport is available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps for free as well.

Speaking of their meeting in the group stages, Lahore Qalandars won the first clash by ten wickets, but Karachi Kings made a brilliant comeback in their second meet – registering an eight-wicket triumph. Hence, there isn’t a definite favourite for this game.

