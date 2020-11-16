Karachi Kings (KAR) will square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final match. The game will be held at National Stadium, Karachi on November 17, 2020. Karachi Kings is led by Imad Wasim, while Lahore Qalandars plays under the captaincy of Sohail Akhtar. KAR defeated Multan Sultans to reach the final, while LAH won eliminator 2 against Sultans. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KAR vs LAH PSL 2020 final clash Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Introduces New Helmet, Twitterati Rate it 'Dangerous' (See Pics)

Karachi Kings won qualifier against Multan Sultans in the super-over after managing to level the total of 141 posted by Sultans. Babar Azam was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his knock of 65 runs from 53 balls. Mohammad Amir won the game for Kings by bowling a brilliant super-over where he defended 14 runs for his side. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars worked hard to make it to the final, first they defeated Peshawar Zalmi then won against Multan Sultans. Qalandars defended the target of 183 runs against Multan Sultans by restricting them at 157 runs in 19.1 overs. Qalandar player David Wiese played a fine knock of unbeaten 48 runs from 21 balls. Imran Tahir’s ‘New Celebration’ Has Twitterati in Splits After He Takes a Superb Catch to Dismiss Sharjeel Khan During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Qualifier Match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper– The ideal choice of wicket-keeper for KAR vs LAH PSL 2020 Dream11 team should be Ben Dunk (LAH).

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen– The four batsmen for KAR vs LAH PSL 2020 fantasy playing XI should be Babar Azam (KAR), Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Fakhar Zaman (LAH) and Tamim Iqbal (KAR).

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders for KAR vs LAH PSL 2020 final team should be Imad Wasim (KAR) and David Wiese (LAH).

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by U Asif (KAR), Mohammad Amir (KAR), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH).

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (KAR), Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Tamim Iqbal (KAR), Ben Dunk (LAH), Imad Wasim (KAR), David Wiese (LAH), U Asif (KAR), Mohammad Amir (KAR), Haris Rauf (LAH), Shaheen Afridi (LAH).

David Wiese (LAH) should be elected as captain for KAR vs LAH, PSL 2020 final. While Babar Azam (KAR) can be chosen as vice-captain for your team.

