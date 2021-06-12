Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. This is 19th match of the PSL 2021. Gladiators are placed on sixth spot and have thus far managed to win just one match. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are on fourth spot with three wins and as many defeat. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming online then continue reading. PSL 2021: Andre Russell Taken to Hospital in Ambulance After Being Struck on Helmet by Muhammad Musa.

Gladiators come into the contest after receiving the bashing at the hands of Islamabad United. Peshawar Zalmi also come into the match with a defeat in their last contest.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

