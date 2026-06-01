PV Sindhu Hails RCB’s IPL 2026 Win with a Cheeky 'Lucky Charm' Remark

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu has joined the chorus of well-wishers celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph, which culminated on Sunday, 31 May 2026. The two-time Olympic medallist not only congratulated the team on their impressive victory but also playfully suggested her role as a 'lucky charm' in their success, a remark that has resonated widely among fans and media alike. Fireworks Light Up Bengaluru Night Sky After RCB Win IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

PV Sindhu's Congratulatory Post For RCB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PV Sindhu (@pvsindhu1)

A Historic Victory for Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second consecutive IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This victory marks RCB as only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their crown, a testament to their consistent performance and strategic prowess. Star batsman Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in the final, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 75 runs off 42 balls, guiding his team to glory. The win sparked widespread celebrations across Bengaluru and among the franchise's loyal fanbase, who had long awaited such sustained success.

PV Sindhu's Enduring Support and 'Lucky Charm' Tag

Sindhu's congratulatory message, delivered shortly after RCB's victory, included a playful nod to her perceived influence on the team's fortunes. Her playful 'lucky charm' remark highlighted the emotional connection many prominent figures share with the popular cricket franchise. This isn't the first time Sindhu has publicly expressed her support for RCB and humorously claimed the 'lucky charm' moniker. England Captain Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli and RCB on IPL 2026 Triumph.

During the IPL 2025 season, after an RCB home victory, she posted on Instagram, "Brain says Orange army, but the heart says new city new team Ee Saaalllaaaaa Ccccuupppp Naammmaaddeee PS- @royalchallengers.bengaluru you found your lucky charm." This consistent, light-hearted engagement underscores her genuine enthusiasm for the team.

The badminton ace's remarks add a unique flavour to the post-victory celebrations, drawing attention to the camaraderie and mutual admiration prevalent across India's sporting landscape. Her public support for RCB, despite her roots in Hyderabad (home to Sunrisers Hyderabad), showcases the widespread appeal of the IPL and the emotional investment it garners from athletes and fans alike. As RCB basks in the glory of their back-to-back championships, Sindhu's cheeky comment serves as a memorable highlight, further cementing her place as a beloved figure in Indian sports.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).