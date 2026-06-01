England Captain Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli and RCB on IPL 2026 Triumph

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England football national team captain Harry Kane has congratulated Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) following their historic IPL 2026 title victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). Kane, a self-proclaimed RCB supporter, took to social media to praise the franchise after they secured a five-wicket victory with star-batter Kohli spearheading the chase at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Bayern Munich and England striker currently preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has previously expressed his admiration for Kohli’s passion and batting mastery. The victory marks RCB's second consecutive Indian Premier League title, making them only the third franchise in history to successfully defend the crown. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

Harry Kane's Congratulatory Message For Virat Kohli and RCB

Harry Kane Celebrates Virat Kohli and RCB’s IPL 2026 Championship (Photo IG@harrykane)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).