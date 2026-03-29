PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: The 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues as the Quetta Gladiators face off against the Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, are looking to leverage their spin-heavy attack on a Lahore surface that has shown no signs of wear, while the Kingsmen rely on their explosive top-order batting to set the pace. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where To Watch QG vs HK Online?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the viewing situation has changed for the 2026 season. Unlike previous editions, there is currently no official television broadcast or live streaming partner available in the country.

Unofficial live coverage of the tournament is expected to be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Interestingly, Tapmad is claiming to provide PSL 2026 live streaming in India. However, it will be based on a paid subscription.

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports. For digital viewers, streaming is available via the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. David Warner Calls Fellow Captains Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Marnus Labuschagne 'School Kids' During PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Venue National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi Date Saturday, 28 March 2026 Match Start 19:30 PKT / 20:00 IST Quetta Captain Saud Shakeel Hyderabad Captain Babar Azam Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Stream (Pakistan) Tapmad / Tamasha

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Team News

Quetta Gladiators enter this contest following a narrow defeat in their previous outing. The team remains dependent on the veteran experience of Rilee Roussow and the middle-order stability provided by Hasan Nawaz. Their bowling unit, spearheaded by Abrar Ahmed, will need to be clinical during the powerplay to restrict a dangerous Kingsmen batting line-up.

The Hyderabad Kingsmen, one of the newer additions to the circuit, started poorly, losing their opener in a one-sided contest. However, concerns remain regarding their bowling, which Quetta will look to exploit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).