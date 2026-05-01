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The race for the Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL) title reaches its penultimate stage as Islamabad United face off against the tournament’s debutant success story, Hyderabad Kingsmen. The winner of the Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 2 clash, held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will secure a place in Sunday’s grand final against Peshawar Zalmi. Ramiz Raja Kisses and Hugs Female Commentator Lisa Sthalekar During PSL 2026 Eliminator 1.

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Timing and Venue

The Eliminator 2 is a night fixture, allowing for prime-time viewing across South Asia and the United Kingdom.

Match: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Eliminator 1)

Date: Friday, 1 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST / 19:00 PKT / 14:00 GMT

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming in Pakistan

Fans in Pakistan have multiple high-definition options for following the match live. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with several digital platforms to ensure seamless coverage. Dream11 1 Crore Prize Money Returns: Win Big with Zero Entry Fees in IPL 2026.

Free Streaming: The Tamasha App remains the primary destination for free live streaming in Pakistan, offering both English and Urdu commentary.

Paid/Premium Streaming: For an ad-free experience, viewers can use the Tapmad app or Myco. Tapmad offers various subscription tiers, starting as low as PKR 99 per week.

TV Telecast: On television, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports HD, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports. PSL 2026 Broadcasting Details for India

As of May 2026, no mainstream television channel or major streaming platform in India holds the official broadcast rights for the PSL. PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Boosted as BCB Provides NOC To Nahid Rana for Final.

The Road to Eliminator 2

Islamabad United arrive in the semi-final following a setback in the Qualifier, where they suffered a 70-run defeat at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi. Despite finishing the group stage in second place, Shadab Khan’s side must now rediscover the clinical form that saw them dominate the league phase.

Conversely, the Hyderabad Kingsmen enter the fixture with significant momentum. After starting their maiden campaign with four straight losses, the Kingsmen have won six of their last seven matches. Their most recent triumph was a commanding eight-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1, chasing down 160 with nearly five overs to spare

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (therealPCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).