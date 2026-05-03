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Peshawar Zalmi and the tournament debutants, Hyderabad Kingsmen, are set to clash in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) 2026 on May 3. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Final will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with both sides vying for the prestigious trophy in front of a sold-out crowd. As the league’s most consistent side meets the season's surprise package, fans across the globe are preparing to tune into the live coverage. Babar Azam Breaks Silence on Pakistan Captaincy Speculation Ahead of Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Final.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Timing and Venue

The Final is a night fixture, allowing for prime-time viewing across South Asia and the United Kingdom.

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Final)

Date: Sunday, 3 May 2026

Time: 20:30 IST / 20:00 PKT / 15:00 GMT

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming in Pakistan

Fans in Pakistan have multiple high-definition options for following the match live. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with several digital platforms to ensure seamless coverage. Ramiz Raja Kisses and Hugs Female Commentator Lisa Sthalekar During PSL 2026 Eliminator 1.

Free Streaming: The Tamasha App remains the primary destination for free live streaming in Pakistan, offering both English and Urdu commentary.

Paid/Premium Streaming: For an ad-free experience, viewers can use the Tapmad app or Myco. Tapmad offers various subscription tiers, starting as low as PKR 99 per week.

TV Telecast: On television, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports HD, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports. PSL 2026 Broadcasting Details for India

As of May 2026, no mainstream television channel or major streaming platform in India holds the official broadcast rights for the PSL. PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Boosted as BCB Provides NOC To Nahid Rana for Final.

Road to the Final

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, entered the final as the firm favourites after dominating the league stage. Finishing top of the table with eight wins from ten matches, they secured their spot in the final with a convincing 70-run victory over Islamabad United in the Qualifier.

The Hyderabad Kingsmen have scripted a remarkable turnaround to reach the summit clash in their inaugural season. Under the captaincy of Marnus Labuschagne, the Kingsmen overcame a poor start, losing their first four matches, to win seven of their next eight. They secured their place tonight by defeating Multan Sultans in the first Eliminator and narrowly beating Islamabad United in the second.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (therealPCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).