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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 reaches its critical knockout phase tonight as the Multan Sultans take on the Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1. The high-stakes Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen match is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 April, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the winner advancing to Eliminator 2 and the loser being eliminated from the competition. Babar Azam Scores Century for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026 Qualifier vs Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Timing and Venue

The Eliminator 1 is a night fixture, allowing for prime-time viewing across South Asia and the United Kingdom.

Match: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Eliminator 1)

Date: Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST / 19:00 PKT / 14:00 GMT

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Streaming in Pakistan

Fans in Pakistan have multiple high-definition options for following the match live. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with several digital platforms to ensure seamless coverage. Dream11 1 Crore Prize Money Returns: Win Big with Zero Entry Fees in IPL 2026.

Free Streaming: The Tamasha App remains the primary destination for free live streaming in Pakistan, offering both English and Urdu commentary.

Paid/Premium Streaming: For an ad-free experience, viewers can use the Tapmad app or Myco. Tapmad offers various subscription tiers, starting as low as PKR 99 per week.

TV Telecast: On television, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports HD, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports. PSL 2026 Broadcasting Details for India

As of May 2026, no mainstream television channel or major streaming platform in India holds the official broadcast rights for the PSL. PSL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Who Plays Whom?

Multan Sultans enter the playoffs having finished the league stage in third place with 12 points. Despite a strong start to the season, the two-time champions have stumbled recently, losing their final two group matches. They will rely heavily on the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Sahibzada Farhan, and the experienced Steven Smith to anchor their batting line-up.

In contrast, the Hyderabad Kingsmen are the tournament's 'momentum team'. Playing in their debut PSL season, the Kingsmen secured fourth place following a late surge that saw them win four of their last five matches. The mid-season arrival of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has transformed the side, providing the firepower that helped them chase down 214 against Multan just last week

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (therealPCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).