Rahmanullah Gurbaz Scores Fastest One-Day International Hundred For Afghanistan, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026

Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scripted cricket history today, 13 June 2026, by scoring the fastest-ever One Day International (ODI) century for Afghanistan. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter reached the three-figure mark off just 48 deliveries during the rain-curtailed IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 against India at the HPCA Stadium. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Achieves Feat

𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃! 💯@RGurbaz_21 puts on a terrific batting effort and brings up a high-quality hundred against India. 🤩 A magnificent batting display from Gurboss to bring up his 9th ODI hundred, and his first against India. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #INDvAFG |… pic.twitter.com/9uYaHV6vro — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 13, 2026

Gurbaz’s 48-ball blitz comfortably broke the previous record for the fastest ODI century by an Afghan cricketer, which was previously held by Mohammad Nabi (from 86 balls against Zimbabwe in 2014). This knock also marks Gurbaz's ninth century in ODI cricket, solidifying his reputation as one of the most destructive white-ball openers in the modern game.

The partnership between Gurbaz and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi effectively shifted the momentum back to Afghanistan, turning a disastrous start into a highly competitive launchpad in the shortened 25-over format. Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Indian Men's Cricketer To Play One-Day International, Achieves Record During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Fastest ODI Hundred For Afghanistan

Batter Balls Faced Opponent Venue Year Rahmanullah Gurbaz 48 India Dharamshala 2026 Mohammad Nabi 86 Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2014 Karim Sadiq 90 Netherlands Sharjah 2012 Rahmat Shah 91 Scotland Edinburgh 2016

Rescuing the Innings in Style

Coming out to bat after a four-hour rain delay that reduced the match to 25 overs per side, Afghanistan faced an immediate crisis. Indian pace bowler Arshdeep Singh and debutant Gurnoor Brar ripped through the top order, leaving the visitors reeling at 26 for 3 within the first five overs.

Unfazed by the collapse, Gurbaz launched a fierce counter-attack against the Indian bowling lineup. He targeted debutant spinner Harsh Dubey and seam bowler Prasidh Krishna, racing to a 25-ball half-century before accelerating further to complete his historic ton with eight boundaries and eight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).