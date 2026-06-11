Rahul Dravid Son's Anvay Selected for India Under-19 As BCCI Announces Squads For Sri Lanka Tour

In a significant development for Indian junior cricket, Anvay Dravid, the younger son of former India captain and T20 World Cup-winning former head coach Rahul Dravid, has been named in the India Men's Under-19 One-Day squad for the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Junior Cricket Committee made the official announcement today, June 11, 2026. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 2.

BCCI Names U-19 Squads For India Tour of Sri Lanka

🚨 News 🚨 India Men's U19 squads for Sri Lanka series announced. More Details 🔽https://t.co/tGJ7FRywxK — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2026

The 17-year-old Anvay, primarily a wicketkeeper-batter, will join the Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan-led contingent that is slated to play three One-Day Internationals and two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka U19.

Tour Schedule and Squad Details

The India U19 squad is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 30, with the tour officially commencing on July 4. All three One-Day matches will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, followed by two multi-day fixtures in Galle and Colombo.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will captain both the one-day and multi-day teams, with Lakshya Raichandani serving as his deputy across formats. Anvay Dravid has been included in the one-day setup as a wicketkeeper alongside Rajat Baghel.

India Men's U19 One-Day Squad:

Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

India Men's U19 Multi-Day Squad:

Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026.

Match Schedule

Match No. Date Time (IST / Local SL Time) Format Venue 1 July 4 10:00 AM One-Day Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota 2 July 6 10:00 AM One-Day Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota 3 July 9 10:00 AM One-Day Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota 4 July 13-16 10:00 AM Multi-Day Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle 5 July 20-23 10:00 AM Multi-Day R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Anvay Dravid's Rise Through Ranks

Born on April 27, 2009, Anvay Dravid, at 17 years old, has been steadily making a name for himself in age-group cricket. He has previously captained the Karnataka U-14 team and notably emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Merchant Trophy during the 2023-24 season, amassing 357 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 45, including four half-centuries. His performances include an unbeaten double-century in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament in 2023. He was also part of the India Under-19 B squad for a tri-series in November 2025.

As of now, specific broadcasting details or streaming platforms for the India U19 tour of Sri Lanka 2026 have not been announced. Cricket enthusiasts will be keenly watching Anvay's progress as he steps onto the international age-group stage, following in the illustrious footsteps of his father.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).