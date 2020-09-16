Rajasthan Royals admin has been on fire these days and they have always exhibited their wit on social media by coming up with hilarious responses. Now were was another instance where the admin of the Rajasthan Royals' admin was on fire and the team came up with a hilarious reply when the fan asked for swapping Krishnappa Gowtham from their team. Gowtham is now playing for Kings XI Punjab and he was earlier playing for the Rajasthan Royals. The fan must be still under the perception that Gowtham that still plays with Rajasthan Royals. RR IPL 2020 Schedule for PDF Download Online: Rajasthan Royals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The fan took to social media and wrote, "Yar @rajasthanroyals please

@gowthamyadav88 ko dedo hame @SunRisers." The Rajasthan Royals took to social media wrote and also tagged Kings XI Punjab. The tweet read, "Main postman hoon... @lionsdenkxip." The Kings XI Punjab is now having the services of Krishnappa Gowtham thus he came up with a hilarious reply. Now let's have a look at the tweet by RajasthanRoyals.

Talking about the Rajasthan Royals, the team will play their first game of the IPL 2020 on September 23, 2020, against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Whereas the Kings XI Punjab will start off their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on September 20, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. Both KXIP and RR did not qualify for the Playoffs last season and would be looking for a changed fortune this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).