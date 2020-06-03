Ravi Shastri Shares Scary Video of Cyclone Nisarga, Says, ‘Never Experienced Anything Like This’

Ravi Shastri (Photo Credits: IANS)

The cyclone Nisarga has taken the entire country to a worry. Many people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Maharashtra and to safer places and have been providing with food and water. Now, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shashtri who is currently in Alibaug has shared a scary video of the cyclonic wind hitting the place. He took to social media to share the clip of the cyclone and said that he is right there in the eye of the storm and has never seen anything like this. Cyclone Nisarga Live Satellite Map: Landfall Today, Track Real-Time Path and Speed of Cyclonic Storm in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar & Rest of Maharashtra Coastline.

In the video we see gusty winds hitting the coastal area of Alibaug with heavy rains. Ravi captioned the clip with the words, "Never experienced anything like this. In the eye of the storm #CycloneNisarga Wind speed close to 100 km/hr. Ferocious #CycloneUpdate #Alibaug #Mumbai #NisargaCyclone." Thankfully in this clip, we do not see any harm done to the lives of the people or their property. But the alert is still on as the cyclone has already entered the areas of Mumbai and Thane. The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometres per hour. Now, let’s have a look at the video shared by Ravi Shastri.

Prior to this, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had asked the people of Maharashtra to stay safe amid the cyclone. As of now, there have been reports of landfall in Raigad. However, there has been no loss of human life reported si far.