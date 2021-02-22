It wasn’t a good day at the office for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) overseas signings during the first T20I between New Zealand and Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While pacers Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Kyle Jamieson were smashed all over the park, Josh Philippe and Glenn Maxwell disappointed in the batting department. Although all these players disappointed in the first game, Maxwell’s dismal show was specially highlighted by the netizens. Despite having a dismal season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Aussie dasher was signed for a whopping INR 14.25 crore by the Virat Kohli-led team. Here’s How RCB Planned to Buy Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021 Players Auction (Watch Mock Auction).

Playing his first international match after joining RCB, the 32-year-old was expected to make a statement. However, he failed terribly and unexpectedly ignited a meme fest on Twitter. While he scored one-off just five deliveries while batting, the off-spinner conceded nine runs in the only over he bowled in the match. Social media users were highly unimpressed by Maxwell’s poor show as they mercilessly trolled RCB for going bonkers to get Maxwell’s services. While some highlighted Maxwell’s recent records, several creative netizens came up with hilarious memes. ‘Devon Conway Is Just 4 Days Late’: R Ashwin Reacts as New Zealand Dasher Scores Blazing 99 Against Australia Days After IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Philippe 2(3) Maxwell 1(5) Richardson 42/0 Sams 40/2 Jamieson 32/1 pic.twitter.com/dCsWty7njm — Dr.Disrespect (@QuickWristSpin) February 22, 2021

"RCB bought Maxwell in Auction." Maxwell in next match got out on 1 : -#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/1EE3LpkFUB — Circuit 🏏 Expert (@Being_circuit) February 22, 2021

Daniel Sams 4-0-40-2 K.Richardson 4-0-42-0 Josh Philippe 2(3) Maxwell 1(5) RCB :: pic.twitter.com/Z9cJHHmkYW — THUG 1 (@thug1one) February 22, 2021

Maxwell saab will give befitting reply in IPL. 😰🥵 pic.twitter.com/I5W3EcByxW — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 22, 2021

Speaking of the opening T20I clash between Australia and New Zealand, Devon Conway’s unbeaten 99 guided New Zealand to 184/5 while batting first. In reply, the visitors got off to a terrible start, with Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell getting out on single-digit scores.

Although Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar tried to make a fightback, the Kiwi bowlers didn’t put a foot wrong. While Trent Boult and Tim Southee bagged two wickets apiece, legs-spinner Ish Sodhi got four scalps. As a result, Australia got bundled out for 131 runs inside 18 overs and lost the game by 53 runs.

