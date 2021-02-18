Glenn Maxwell has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 crore in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players' auction. Despite having a dismal season in IPL 2020 where he represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), the Aussie dasher got bids from multiple franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals before RCB won the bidding war. Maxwell is indeed one of the most celebrated players in the T20 format and his ability to take the game away from opposition makes him a great asset for any time. However, consistency has been issue for the swashbuckler. In IPL 2020, he scored only 108 runs in 13 games at a mediocre strike rate of just over 100. Glenn Maxwell Bought By Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 Crores in IPL 2021 Players' Auction.

However, he came back in form during the limited-overs series against India where he played a couple of scintillating knocks. Maxwell continued his sensational run in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) where he led Melbourne Stars. Virat Kohli's men, who finished the last season at the fourth position would like Maxwell to unleash his A-game and take their side to the elusive title. Notably, KXIP bought Maxwell for a whopping INR 10.75 crore in previous season's auctions. Hence, netizens came up with interesting reactions after – bought the all-rounder for such an enormous amount.

Rajasthan Royals Admin At His Best!!

Virender Sehwag Reacts!!

Maxwell ke yahaan Mahoul during every #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/aEtihOGvHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 18, 2021

CSK and RCB fighting for maxwell Kxip be like pic.twitter.com/yxxayMVAt7 — De Niro (@sanghideniro) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Maxwell's Australian teammate Steve Smith has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore. The upcoming season is expected to get underway in March-April in India, although any official announcement is yet to come.

