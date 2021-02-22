Australian dasher Glenn Maxwell was one of the very few batsmen to set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players' auction on fire. Despite having a terrible season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2021, the swashbuckler ignited a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which was eventually won by the Virat Kohli-led team. RCB bought the swashbuckler for a whopping 14.25 crore – making him the sixth most expensive signing in IPL auction history. While several fans and experts believed that the Bangalore side way spent too much on Maxwell, RCB team director Mike Hesson had already planned to break the bank for the dasher. Glenn Maxwell Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History, Sold to Virat Kohli-Led RCB for Whooping INR 14.25 Crore.

In an inside-footage shared by the Virat Kohli-led team on their official Twitter account, RCB revealed how the management had conducted a mock auction to bag Maxwell's services. The video starts with Mike Hesson claiming CSK as the only threat for Maxwell in terms of price. Well, the former New Zealand cricketer was absolutely précised with his prediction as the MS Dhoni-led also went bonkers to get the 32-year-old. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event.

Watch The Mock Auction!!

Bold Diaries: IPL Mock Auction Planning for Glenn Maxwell The strategy and planning that led to RCB getting The Big show, Glenn Maxwell, into our #ClassOf2021. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction2021 #BidForBold pic.twitter.com/UPjM29npab — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 22, 2021

Speaking of Maxwell's prowess, Hesson can be heard saying: "The reason why we like him is that he's the most dangerous in overs 10-15. Since 2014 in the middle overs, his average is 28 with a strike rate of 161.5. That would do us beautifully."

"And he can be a bowling option. We need somebody in that top 6 that can bowl 3-4 overs, but Maxwell can bowl two. Those numbers are exceptional," he further added.

Notably, Maxwell scored just 108 runs in 13 games for KXIP last season, and it would be interesting to see if he can take RCB to the elusive title or not. The dasher is currently participating in the five-match T20I series between Australia and New Zealand.

