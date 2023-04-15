After consecutive defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore find footing under their feet again as they get there second win of the season defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. In a match that seemed competitive in the first innings, RCB's weaknesses against spin was exposed again. The middle order did not appear at its best with not so flourishing end. Yet some great display with the ball coupled with some poor batting from Delhi Capitals batter helped them get over the finishing line. Anushka Sharma Reacts in Joy After Husband Virat Kohli Takes Catch to Dismiss David Warner in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

After opting to bat first, Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB a solid start after quickly assessing the conditions. Initially, the ball was coming nicely onto the bat but gradually as the wicket exposed more under the sun, it started to grip more. After Virat was dismissed, none of the RCB middle order batter could not make it big. The spin strangle by the DC bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel just got heavier and RCB suffered a mini collapse in the middle overs, not getting a strong finish and settling at a mediocre total of 174.

It looked like a reachable total when DC came on to bat. But some sloppy running between the wicket and some bad shot selection put them in a very bad situation from where recovery was very difficult. David Warner tried to get going but fell to debutant Vyshak Vijay Kumar. Only Manish Pandey and Axar Patel could get themselves in and play some shots. Anrich Nortje in the end connected a few and took DC to a respectable total although it was well short from the finishing line.

RCB vs DC 2023 Match Stat Highlights

# 4th lowest score at the fall of first three wickets in IPL history (2/3 by DC vs RCB).

# First time a team lost 4 wickets in PP this season (DC).

# 4th longest losing streak (6 matches) for DC (2022-23).

# Virat Kohli completes 2500 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

# Most 50+ scores at a ground in T20 cricket (Virat Kohli-25).

# Vyshak Vijay Kumar gets his IPL debut.

# 4th best bowling figures by a RCB bowler on debut ( Vyshak Vijay Kumar).

# Best bowling figures by a Indian RCB bowler on debut ( Vyshak Vijay Kumar). Bulls-Eye! Anuj Rawat Pulls off Stunning Direct Hit to Run Out Fellow Impact Player Prithvi Shaw During RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

A game that seemed competitive but turned out to be anti-climactic in the end saw Virat Kohli show his class followed by some crafty spin bowling and some solid bowling performance by a debutant. RCB get some relief as they get the much important 2 points. But spin still stands as a hanging dagger to their throat. DC, on the other hand are struggling to find ways to break out of jail. It will turn worse if they don't find it soon enough.

