Anushka Sharma reacted in joy after husband Virat Kohli took a catch to dismiss David Warner during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Young Vyshak Vijaykumarm who made his IPL debut in this game, was the bowler and Warner found Kohli at mid-wicket after striking the ball with the toe-end of his bat. Anushka Sharma, in attendance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for this match, clapped her hands and cheered after Kohli took the catch to end the Delhi Capitals' captain's innings for 19 runs from 13 balls. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral Despite Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Impressive Win Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Anushka Sharma Reacts to Virat Kohli's Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)