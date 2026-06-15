RCB vs GT 2026 Final Shatters Viewership Records, Becomes Most-Watched IPL Match Ever with 400 Million Viewers

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season culminated in a historic fashion on Sunday, May 31, 2026, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Beyond the on-field heroics, the match etched its name in history books by becoming the most-watched IPL encounter ever, captivating over 400 million viewers globally. India vs Pakistan WT20 WC 2026 Clash Becomes Highest-Attended ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group Match

The 19th edition of the IPL, a professional Twenty20 cricket league, has set new benchmarks for viewership and engagement. The entire tournament registered an unprecedented overall viewership of 1.2 billion across television and digital platforms, marking a significant seven percent year-on-year growth. Fans collectively spent an astonishing 870 billion minutes watching the action unfold throughout the season.

RCB's Dominant Performance Secures Back-to-Back Titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by captain Rajat Patidar, successfully defended their IPL title, becoming only the third team in the tournament's history to win back-to-back championships, a feat previously achieved by Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019, 2020).

RCB's victory also marked a unique double, making them the first franchise to win both the IPL and the Women's Premier League in the same year. Virat Kohli Lookalike Spotted Jumping in Joy at Toss During IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Video Goes Viral.

In the final, GT batted first after losing the toss and posted a total of 155 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. RCB comfortably chased down the target, scoring 161 for 5 with 12 balls to spare. Star batter Virat Kohli was the architect of RCB's chase, remaining unbeaten on 75 runs off 42 balls, including a blistering 25-ball half-century, his fastest in the IPL. Kohli's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Record-Breaking Season for IPL 2026

The 2026 season, which ran from March 28 to May 31, was a testament to the IPL's growing global appeal. Digital reach witnessed a 15% increase, while Connected TV (CTV) saw a remarkable 25% growth in reach. The consumption of regional language content on digital platforms also surged, recording a staggering 42% uptick.

The unprecedented viewership figures for the IPL 2026 final underscore the tournament's immense popularity and its expanding footprint across the globe, solidifying its position as a premier sporting spectacle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).