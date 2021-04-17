Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their winning run in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 18). Virat Kohli’s RCB have been truly impressive this season and would take the field with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a shocking batting collapse against Mumbai Indians in their last outing and bouncing back against the table-toppers would be a daunting task. RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 10.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

Although the former Proteas captain scored just one run in his last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he made a match-winning 48 in RCB’s season opener against Mumbai Indians. Be it playing an anchor knock or providing late impetus, De Villiers can deliver in all circumstances and should be the captain of your fantasy team. Moreover, the RCB star is a wicket-keeper, and his dismissals behind stumps will earn even more points for you.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Nitish Rana

The dashing opener scored half-centuries in KKR’s first two games and wouldn’t mind tormenting the RCB bowlers as well. Rana has looked comfortable at the challenging Chennai track, and his performance would be critical to Kolkata’s chances in the upcoming fixture. Hence, the left-handed batsman should be the vice-captain of your Dream11 side.

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XI

RCB Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR Likely Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

