Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 10 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 19). This will be the first afternoon game of this season, and both teams would be determined to get a favourable result. RCB, in search of their elusive title, have made a spectacular start to the season, winning their first two games. KKR, on the other hand, are sixth in the team standings with one win and one loss in two outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for RCB vs KKR clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Batting has always been RCB's strength, and this year, their bowlers have also come to the party. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been impressive in previous games, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have handled the spin department well. At the same time, skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have got runs under their belt, and all these factors make RCB firm favourites for this fixture. AB de Villiers Reveals His ‘Special Message’ to Virat Kohli During India vs England Series.

Like RCB, KKR also would have stepped into this fixture with two wins if they didn’t suffer a tragic collapse against Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. Eoin Morgan’s men were in command for the major part of the contest, and the equation was reduced to KKR needing 31 off the last five overs with six wickets to spare. However, the likes of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and even skipper Eoin Morgan failed to get going, and KKR eventually lost the game by ten runs. The Knight Riders would have been livid with their performance, and they have a point to prove against RCB. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – AB de Villiers (RCB) should be the wicket-keeper of your fantasy team.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (RCB), Shubman Gill (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Rahul Tripathi (KKR) must be the batsmen in your team.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Washington Sundar (RCB) and Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) must be your all-rounders.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Pat Cummins (KKR), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB) must be your bowlers.

AB de Villiers (RCB) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Nitish Rana (KKR) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

