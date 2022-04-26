Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in match 39 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 26. The match would be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Faf du Plessis' side were embarrassed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, where they were bowled out for a paltry 68 runs. RCB will undoubtedly look to bounce back strong and hard from that huge defeat but it would not be easy at all against a side as formidable as Rajasthan Royals. RCB vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 39

Jos Buttler has been leading the way at the top of the order for Rajasthan, occupying the Orange Cap by quite a big margin. He has struck three centuries so far in the competition and would be raring for more. In the bowling department, it is Yuzvendra Chahal, a former RCB player, who has been grabbing the spotlight with his brilliant and consistent performances. Bangalore had emerged victorious the last time these two sides had squared off and Rajasthan Royals will be aiming for a measure of redemption over their rivals from the South.

RCB vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 39 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs RR clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

RCB vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 39 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

