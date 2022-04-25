Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number 39. Both RCB and RR have thus far won five games each. However, RCB have played one match extra- eight- and are placed on the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The Sanju Samson-led side, on the other hand, are placed third. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you RCB vs RR head-to-head records and likely playing XI. RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 39.

This is the second meeting between RCB and RR this season. In the earlier fixture, Bengaluru emerged victorious by four wickets in a close finish. However, things look different this time as RR come into the with a two-match winning streak while RCB have lost their previous game, and that too badly.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head Record

RCB and RR have met each other 26 times. Royal Challengers Bangalore leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins against Rajasthan Royals' 10. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 39 Key Players

Josh Hazlewood and Faf du Plessis will hold key to success for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan Royals' camp, all eyes will be on Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 39 Mini Battles

Josh Hazlewood vs Jos Buttler will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the RCB vs RR game. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell vs Ravi Ashwin can also decide the outcome of the match.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 39 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 39 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 39 Likely Playing XIs

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

