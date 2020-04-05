Ricky Ponting Shares ‘Favourite Piece of Memorabilia’ From Cricket Career, Reveals Why Baggy Green Cap Remains His Most Special Gift

Ricky Ponting (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With sporting events across the globe coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have taken to engaging with fans on social media. While some have engaged through live sessions on Instagram others have been keeping fans updated with their daily activities through regular posts on their profiles. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been walking down the memory lane and has been updating his fans about his memories from the cricket field. On Sunday, the 45-year-old revealed his favourite piece of memorabilia through a picture on social media. “This is my favourite piece of memorabilia,” the two-time World Cup-winning coach said sharing pictures of two baggy green caps. Ricky Ponting Shares Picture of Bat He Used During Australia vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 Final As Former Australian Captain Self-Quarantines at Home.

Both the caps are baggy green caps worn by Australian cricketers during Test matches. But while one of them is the one Ponting wore throughout his career, the other was specially gifted to him by his wife and Cricket Australia before he played his final Test match. “This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140 odd tests,” he said in his tweet. Ricky Ponting Emerges Clear Winner As ICC Asks Fans to Choose Batsman Who Plays The Best Pull Shot in Cricket History (See Tweets).

Ricky Ponting's Favourite Piece of Memorabilia

This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140odd tests. pic.twitter.com/eTlwswWI9f — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 5, 2020

Ponting played his last Test match in 2012 at the Perth Stadium against South Africa before bidding adieu to the game. He failed to cross single digits in his final appearance for Australia but remains one of the world’s most successful cricket captains with a win ratio of 67.91%. Ponting won three World Cup titles with Australia (1999, 2003, & 2007) with the final two coming under his captaincy and remains the only second player after Sir Clive Lloyd of the West Indies to score a century in A World cup final.

He represented Australia in 169 Test matches and scored 13, 378 runs with the help of 41 centuries and 62 half-centuries. His highest-scorer was 257 and he had an average of 51.85in Test cricket. He also played 371 ODIs for Australia and scored over 13, 000 runs.