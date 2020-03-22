Ricky Ponting Emerges Clear Winner As ICC Asks Fans to Choose Batsman Who Plays The Best Pull Shot in Cricket History (See Tweets)

Ricky Ponting (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Facing the short deliveries is not something every batsman enjoys and fans have witnessed the best of batters getting hit on the helmet. However, the gentleman’s game has also witnessed some great batsman who faced the short ball and played the pull shot with utmost ease and grace. Recently, the official Twitter account of International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the fans about the batsman who played the best pull shot in the history of cricket amongst Ricky Ponting, Sir Vivian Richards, Herschelle Gibbs and Virat Kohli. Well, all these players are known to time the pull-shot to perfection. However, it was the former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who emerged as a clear winner and fans made his name started trending on Twitter. Ricky Ponting Recalls ‘Monkeygate Scandal’.

Born in Australia, Ponting grew-up while playing in the bouncy pitches of the WACA, Perth and went on to become a fantastic puller. It was his signature shot and bowlers refrain to bowl the short length to him. Amid his ability to pull the ball, a rumour was widely spread during his playing days that his bat contained a spring which helped him to pull and hook the ball. Ponting bid adieu to the game way back in 2012. However, when ICC asked about the best puller in the history of the game, Twitterati was in no spot of bothering to pick Ponting.

Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?

Ponting is the correct answer — Joey McGrath (@jmac_52) March 22, 2020

Those who are saying Rohit Sharma.. they haven’t seen Ricky Ponting’s pull shots — BJP IT-cell (@AnActingBhakt) March 22, 2020

Ricky Ponting, hands down! — SastaKaczynski (@SastaKaczynski) March 22, 2020

Ricky Ponting , without the slightest doubt — Utkarsh Sharma (@ut_s2701) March 22, 2020

Off course Ricky Ponting — Muhammad Umair Khan (@Muhamma66350729) March 22, 2020

Ricky ponting without a doubt. Considering ponting played both ODIs and tests. — shashi (@shashi064) March 22, 2020

Apart from his ability to play the pull shot to perfection, Ponting is also remembered as one of the great batsman and captain the game has ever seen. His tally of 27483 runs is the third most for any batsman in international cricket while he led Australia to victory in 220 times in all forms of cricket, the most for any captain. After retiring from the game, Ponting donned the commentator’s hat and also coached and mentored several teams.