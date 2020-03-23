Ricky Ponting Shares Picture of Bats He Used During Australia vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 Final As Former Australian Captain Self-Quarantines at Home

Ricky Ponting scored 140 in the CWC 2003 final (Photo Credits: @RickyPonting & @ICC/Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people around the world are staying at home. Celebrities from all walks of life have decided to stay indoor to prevent COVID-19 virus from spreading. Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting made good use of self-quarantine time as he decided to share some of the stuff related to his career. Ponting shared a picture of his bats which he used during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 final against India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Other Cricketers Pay Tributes to Health Service Workers Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic in the Country

It was a memorable outing for Ponting as he led from the front to help his side win the World Cup title. The right-handed batsman scored unbeaten 140 off 121 balls as Australia posted 359 for two in their allotted 50 overs. Interestingly, Ponting played the magical innings on this very day (March 23) 17 years ago.

"Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final," Ponting tweeted. ICC Asks Fans Who Has the Best Pull Shot, Rohit Sharma Responds Saying ‘Someone Is Missed Is Here’.

Here's Ricky Ponting's Tweet

Australia eventually won the 2003 World Cup by 125 runs after restricting India to just 234. Virender Sehwag was top-scorer for the Men in Blue, who were captained by Sourav Ganguly.