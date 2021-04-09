Rishabh Pant is back and how! Once again he has entertained the fans with his behind-the-stumps commentary and this time not during the match, but in the practice session, This time Sam Billings was batting in the nets ahead of Delhi Capitals' game against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021. In the video we see Pant chattering his way to glory while Billings was batting. On one of the occasions, Billings gets beaten by the bowler and the DC captain is at him again. Pant was heard trolling the batsman and was heard saying, "Someone's not hitting." The video was shared on social media by the official account of the Delhi Capitals. Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer & Others Penalised With 50 Push-Ups for Losing Against Rishabh Pant's Team, DC Shares Fun Video of Fielding Drills.

Delhi Capitals will play their first game in the IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020, Shreyas Iyer's men walked away with a win on both occasions. In the first leg, team Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs and then by 5 wickets. Now, let's have a look at the videos shared by Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant is known for his funny one-liners behind the stumps. During the series against England, his hilarious comments behind the stumps tickled the funny bone of the netizens. Delhi Capitals will be led by Rishabh Pant this season in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

