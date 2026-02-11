South African batting prodigy Dewald Brevis enters the 2026 season in record-breaking form. He recently became the most expensive player in SA20 history, fetching R16.5 million (approx.(8.29 Crore INR) from the Pretoria Capitals. Although he is currently seeking consistency on the international stage with South Africa, his franchise record remains formidable, boasting over 2,400 T20 runs at a career strike rate of 154.81. Which Team Will Jacob Bethell Play for in IPL 2026?.

Which Team Will Dewald Brevis Play for in IPL 2026?

Brevis is confirmed to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League season. The 22-year-old, frequently likened to AB de Villiers, was officially retained by the five-time champions following an impressive stint as an injury replacement during the 2025 campaign. His retention signals CSK’s intent to invest in aggressive, young overseas talent as they transition into a new era.

From Replacement to Retained Star

Brevis originally joined the Super Kings in April 2025 as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Despite the late call-up, the right-hander made an immediate impact, notably scoring a match-winning 57 off just 23 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans.

His ability to maintain a strike rate of 180.00 throughout his six appearances in 2025 convinced the team management to secure his services for the 2026 season. Brevis had previously spent three seasons with the Mumbai Indians (2022–2024) before finding a new home in Chennai. Which Team Will Auqib Nabi Play for in IPL 2026?.

Role in the 2026 Squad

The young South African is expected to occupy a pivotal role in the middle order, likely batting at number four or five. With the departure of long-term overseas mainstays like Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, Brevis provides the "explosive power" that head coach Stephen Fleming has prioritised for the Chepauk-based side.

He joins a restructured overseas contingent that includes Australian pacer Nathan Ellis and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. Analysts suggest that Brevis's familiarity with slow, turning tracks—honed during his time in various T20 leagues—makes him a tactical fit for the unique conditions at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).