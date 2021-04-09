Ricky Ponting can be a real task-master and the latest video prove to be no different. In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, Ponting introduces fielding drills for the players of DC. The Delhi Capitals squad is then divided into two groups who were competing against each other in the fielding drills. In the video, Ponting further stated that the losing team will have to perform 50 push-ups. the players had to aim at the stump from a distance and then perform yet another drill. The which performs the drills accurately for more number of times wins. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 2.

Rishabh Pant's team won the drill and he was quite happy with the same. The DC captain did miss the stump during his turn but it was Sam Billings who saved them from the blushes. But Chris Woakes' team lost the drill and had to perform 50 push-ups. The video of the entire incident was shared on social media by the official account of the Delhi Capitals.

Check out the video below:

Team Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign with the game against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Team DC has named Rishabh Pant to the new skipper of the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

