Rohit Sharma 33rd Birthday: Fans Flaunt Records of Hitman Ahead of His Special Day (See Reactions)

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

India’s talismanic opener Rohit Sharma turns 33 on Thursday (April 30, 2020). However, his fans have already started the birthday celebration by making #RohitSharma the top trend on Twitter. The right-handed batsman is arguably the best opener in the modern era and his numbers in international cricket are just staggering. The Mumbai-born cricketer tends to take some time early in his innings. However, he does the compensation by raining fours and sixes in the death overs. Courtesy his special ability, Rohit has scored three double centuries in ODIs and four hundred in T20Is, being the only cricketer to achieve the feat. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman.

Starting his career as a middle-order batsman, Rohit didn’t make a scintillating start to his international career and was never a regular member of the team. However, his fortunes changed when former Indian captain MS Dhoni asked him to open the innings in 2013. Since then, the right-handed batsman didn’t look back and played one sensational knock after another. His tendency to stay at the wicket for long has certainly proved to be a nightmare for many bowlers as scoring daddy hundreds became a daily part of his day-to-day schedule. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the netizens are celebrating ahead of the opener’s 33rd birthday. Rohit Sharma Shares His Five Best Moments With Sachin Tendulkar on Master Blaster’s 47th Birthday (View Post).

Some Records Here!!

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman who scored 8 innings of 150+ in ODIs; breaking the records of David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar.#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/xyVngIzVHQ — Deenamma Jeevitham (@Prashanth1394) April 29, 2020

Sixer King!!

#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 Fastest by any player to hit 400 International Sixes - ROHIT SHARMA pic.twitter.com/3JQCYLBda7 — Deenamma Jeevitham (@Prashanth1394) April 29, 2020

What A Hit!!

“Big ground but not big enough for Rohit sharma “#HappyBirthdayRohitpic.twitter.com/pkv9J9hsMN — HITMAN TRENDS™ (@imvk__) April 29, 2020

Sensational Record!!

#HappyBirthdayRohit 5 or more sixes in an innings most times in IPL ( Among Indians ) ROHIT SHARMA - 9 Times MS Dhoni - 8 Times Suresh Raina - 8 Times Rishab Pant - 7 Times Virendar Sehwag - 6 times #HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/lfx7Dhpb6s — Sateesh kumar (@Imsat45) April 29, 2020

Who Remembers This!!

That Purple Patch In 2019 World Cup!!

Rohit’s five tons in the 2019 World Cup helped him to become the first player to score five tons in an ODI series/tournament. Rohit Sharma The man of big events Love you bro @ImRo45 Happy birthday #Hitman#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/rIA7V6egBF — Kabir Singh 🥃 (@BhaleraoV22) April 29, 2020

Amazing Prowess!!

Rohit Sharma is Fastest Indian Batsman to complete... - 4K ODI Runs as an Opener - 5K ODI Runs as an Opener - 6K ODI Runs as an Opener - 7K ODI Runs as an Opener@ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/2K6bXo9QSQ — Its RaNa.!! (@BeinggRana45) April 29, 2020

Great Journey!!

Fastest to 9K runs in ODIs :- Virat Kohli - 194 Ab De Villiers- 205 Rohit Sharma - 217* From being the third slowest Indian to score 2k runs in ODIs in 82 Innings to be the 3rd Fastest In the world to get to this Milestone! HITMAN -The beast🔥💉#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/DDlBw9nqp2 — Harshvardhan Thorat (@Harshst4266) April 29, 2020

Rohit was last seen in action during the India vs New Zealand T20I series earlier this year. He, however, sustained a calf injury in the fifth and the last match and was forced to miss the ODI and Test leg of the tour. His next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Mumbai Indians. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed owing to the global health scare.