Rohit Sharma Shares His Five Best Moments With Sachin Tendulkar on Master Blaster’s 47th Birthday (View Post)

‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday on Friday (April 24, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for the Master Blaster from all around the world. Many people of cricket fraternity like Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag took to their respective social media accounts and post heart-warming wishes for the legendary batsman. On the occasion, Indian opener Rohit Sharma also wished the 2011-World Cup winner via an Instagram post and also shared his top five moments with Tendulkar. The 32-year old recalled his partnership with Tendulkar during the Sydney ODI against Australia which guided the Men in Blue over the line. Sachin Tendulkar Takes Blessings From Mother on His 47th Birthday, Gets Photo of Ganpati Bappa As Gift (View Post).

Rohit also remembered the moment when he received his maiden Test cap from Tendulkar at the Eden Gardens. The current Indian vice-captain also shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room with Tendulkar for three years. In that time, the Mumbai-based franchise won the IPL and Champions League, and Rohit recalled that moment too. The number-two ranked ODI batsman also recollected the final moments of Sachin’s international career i.e. his 199th and 200th Test match. At last, the right-handed batsman cherished being the part of Tendulkar’s 100th international century against Bangladesh in 2012. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday.

After Sachin bid adieu to the game, many thought that India might not get such a magnificent opener for a long time. However, Rohit took the baton from his hero and became a cornerstone of India’s batting line-up. The right-handed batsman tormented many bowling line-ups in his career and is also the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODIs. With being just 32, a lot of cricket is still left the Mumbai-born star and many believe that he will break several records of his idol.