Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Arguably the best opener in the modern era, Rohit Sharma rings his 33rd birthday on Thursday (April 30, 2020). The right-handed batsman has been blessed with an impeccable technique as his shots are sheer pleasure to anyone. Starting his career as an opener, Rohit wasn't that effective in the early part of his career. However, his promotion to the opening slot in 2013 changed his fortunes. Since then, Rohit played one jaw-dropping knock after another and guided India to many victories. As the star batsman turns a year older, we'll revisit some of his best knocks. Rohit Sharma Shares His Five Best Moments With Sachin Tendulkar on Master Blaster’s 47th Birthday (View Post).

Making his international debut way back in June 2007, the swashbuckling batsman has served Indian cricket for over a decade and is still going strong. Speaking of his international record, Hitman has 2141, 9115 and 2773 runs from 32 Tests, 224 ODIs and 108 T20I matches. Also, he is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODIs and four centuries in T20Is. Well, these numbers are certainly staggering and it will be interesting to see how many more feathers Rohit will add to his already prestigious hat. Meanwhile, as the talismanic cricketer turns a year older, let's look at some of his best knocks.

209 Against Australia in Bengaluru

The right-handed batsman enjoyed a sensational run during the 2013 India vs Australia ODI series. However, he saved the best for the last and deciding match. Batting first, the star batsman started in a typical fashion and brought up his century off 114 balls. However, he shifted gears in the end overs and there were fireworks all over the stadium. With the help of 16 sixes, Rohit became the third batsman to score a double century in ODIs. Courtesy his efforts, the Men in Blue posted 383/6 and went on to clinch the match by 57 runs.

264 Against Sri Lanka in Kolkata

Rohit was making a comeback after an injury during the 4th ODI of Sri Lanka's 2014 Tour of India. The opener didn't start off his innings in a great manner. However, what he did after that went on to become history. He assessed the conditions well and breached the three-figure mark. The swashbuckling batsman started his onslaught in the end overs and smashed the Lankan bowlers all over the park. He just didn't bring up his second ODI double-century but also went on to register the highest score by a batsman in ODI history. As a result, India scored 404/5 and later won the match by 153 runs.

118 Against Sri Lanka in Indore

The Mumbai-born batsman's love affair with Sri Lanka was again seen during the 2nd T20I of 2017 series. Normally, Rohit takes some time to get settled. On this occasion, however, the opener attacked the bowlers from the outset and put on a batting exhibition. Fours and sixes became binary numbers for him as he scored a century off just 35 balls, the joint-fastest T20I hundred alongside David Miller. He scored 118 runs in total and helped India post 260 in the first innings. Sri Lanka tried to make a fightback but lost the match by 88 runs.

100* Against England in Bristol

Chasing a mammoth target of 199 runs in the 3rd and deciding T20I of India's 2018 Tour of England, the visitors lost Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul early in the innings. Nevertheless, Hitman rescued his side with a special knock. The veteran smashed the England bowlers in their own den and scored his 3rd T20I century and guided the Men in Blue to a seven-run triumph and a memorable series victory.

212 Against South Africa in Ranchi

Rohit finally got the opportunity to open the innings in Test Cricket during South Africa's 2019 Tour. After scoring two centuries in the first two games, Rohit decided to level up in the third and last match. On this occasion, the right-handed batsman looked positive from the start and scored runs all over the park. With the help of 28 boundaries and six maximums, Rohit brought up his first double century in Test matches. His efforts proved to be fruitful as India went on to win the match by an innings and 202 runs.

Apart from his prowess with the bat, Rohit has also proved his mettle in captaincy too. Leading the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the swashbuckling batsman is the only captain to guide his side to four titles. In fact, his assignment was also set to get underway with the start of IPL 2020. However, the tournament has been postponed amid COVID-19 scare.