Rohit Sharma Doubtful for IND vs AFG 2026 ODIs Amid Virat Kohli's Injury Concerns: Reports

In a significant blow to India's limited-overs plans, veteran opener and captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly doubtful for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting June 13, 2026 as per ANI. The 39-year-old batter is battling a hamstring injury picked up during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Virat Kohli Ruled Out of India vs Afghanistan 2026 ODI Series Due to Injury: Report.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had included Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, but his participation is contingent on clearing a mandatory fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This comes as the Men in Blue will see star batter Virat Kohli in action, as he has been included in the squad for the series.

Injury Concerns Mount for Key Players

Rohit Sharma's hamstring issue reportedly forced him to miss several matches for his IPL franchise in 2026. Concerns about his fitness persist, leading to the mandatory fitness test. Hardik Pandya, another crucial all-rounder, also sustained injuries during IPL 2026 and was reportedly summoned for a fitness test alongside Rohit, with his inclusion also subject to fitness clearance.

These injury setbacks pose a challenge for the Indian team management as they look to build momentum following the IPL and prepare for a packed international calendar, including the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series Schedule

The Afghanistan tour of India features a one-off Test match followed by a three-match ODI series. Shubman Gill is slated to captain India in both the Test and ODI formats for this tour. India ODI Squad for Afghanistan Series: Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey Included; Ishan Kishan Replaces Rishabh Pant.

Match Date Start Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI June 13, 2026 1:30 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala 2nd ODI June 17, 2026 1:30 PM Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3rd ODI June 20, 2026 1:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

With Shubman Gill captaining the side and Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain, the potential absence of both Sharma and Virat Kohli could force the selectors to hand late call-ups to Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad.

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