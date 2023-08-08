The much-awaited draw of the Semifinals of Merdeka Tournament 2023 has finally been revealed. India are slated to take on hosts Malaysia in the Semifinal of the Merdeka Tournament 2023 on October 13 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Sunil Chhetri & Co. would look to bring their A-game into play and outclass Malaysia. Sunil Chhetri Birthday Special: Fans Wish Indian Football Team Captain As he Turns 39

India to take on Malaysia in Merdeka Tournament 2023 Semifinal

🚨 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗞𝗔 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦 ⚔️ 🇮🇳🐯 The #BlueTigers will play hosts Malaysia 🇲🇾 in the Merdeka Tournament in October 🗓️ Details 👉 https://t.co/imL2oaxSaK#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4r6shrL87L — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 8, 2023

