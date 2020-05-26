Rohit Sharma Will Score First Double Century in T20 Cricket, Says CSK All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

West Indies cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Dwayne Bravo has picked Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma to score first double century in T20 cricket. Bravo was asked, “who do you think will be the first to make a T20 double century?” In a video by ESPNCricinfo, to which the CSK player replied, “Rohit Sharma.” It is no surprise that Bravo predicted the Indian opener will be the first to score a double ton in game’s shortest format. Rohit already has three (the most) double tons in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) cricket against his name and he also holds the record of highest score (264) by a batsman in the format. Rohit Sharma Feels He Could Be One of the Last to Join Team India When Training Resumes.

In T20Is Rohit has four centuries against his name, the most by a batsman with 118 being his highest score. The right-handed batsman is the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is after Virat Kohli.

In t20 cricket Chris Gayle came close to scoring a double century in 2013 during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hander while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored unbeaten 175 against now discarded Pune Warriors India franchise. It remains the highest score by a batsman in T20s. In T20Is, Australian captain Aaron Finch holds the record of the highest individual score with 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018.