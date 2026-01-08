Ritika Sajdeh, wife of India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma, has reportedly purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai's coveted Prabhadevi locality. The high-value transaction for the luxury residence is valued at INR 26.30 crore, marking a significant acquisition in one of the city's most sought-after residential districts. India Men's, Women's and Blind Women's Cricket Team Get Felicitated by Reliance Foundation in Mumbai; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika TC Among Attendees (Watch Video).

The Acquisition Details

Reports indicate that the property acquisition was registered recently, with the transaction amounting to ₹26.30 crore. While specific details regarding the apartment's exact area or floor are not publicly available, the price point places it firmly in the ultra-luxury segment of Mumbai's real estate market. Such high-value transactions typically involve substantial stamp duty payments to the state government.

Prabhadevi: A Prime Location

Prabhadevi is renowned as an affluent residential area in South Mumbai, known for its strategic location and upscale amenities. The locality offers residents panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and provides excellent connectivity to major business hubs, educational institutions, and entertainment zones. Its appeal lies in its blend of exclusivity, modern infrastructure, and serene environment, making it a preferred choice for high-net-worth individuals and celebrities. Ritika Sajdeh in Tears During Rohit Sharma Stand Inauguration Ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

Mumbai's Luxury Real Estate Market

The purchase by Ritika Sajdeh underscores the continued robustness of Mumbai's luxury real estate sector. Despite various economic shifts, the demand for premium properties in prime locations remains strong among affluent buyers and investors. Analysts suggest that Mumbai's property market, especially in the high-end segment, continues to attract significant investment, driven by both domestic and international interest.

Ritika Sajdeh is a prominent figure in the sports management and entertainment industry, known for her association with Rohit Sharma, one of the world's leading cricketers. The acquisition aligns with the trend of celebrities and public figures investing in high-value properties in metropolitan areas.

