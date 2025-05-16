Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was spotted in tears during his stand inauguration ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 16. Rohit Sharma was honoured by the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) with a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium named after him and as the cricketer's proud parents, Gurunath and Purnima Sharma, unveiled the stand, she stepped back and was seen wiping her tears. The video of this has gone viral. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among other top names who attended the ceremony. MCA also unveiled stands in the names of Ajit Wadekar and Sharad Pawar. ‘Ye Kya Hai?’ Rohit Sharma To His Brother Vishal After Spotting Dent on Car Following MCA’s Inauguration Ceremony of Wankhede Stadium Stands (Watch Video).

Ritika Sajdeh in Tears During Rohit Sharma Stand Inauguration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)