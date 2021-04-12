Rajasthan Royals will play Punjab Kings in match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 14. Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12 (Monday). Both teams will hope to start their campaign with a victory as they aim to clinch the title. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, free live streaming online and other details for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS) match should scroll down for all relevant information. RR vs PBKS, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

After hitting the wooden spoon last season, Rajasthan Royals released captain and star batsman Steve Smith from the squad and have appointed Sanju Samson as the skipper to lead the team in IPL 2021. They have made the playoffs only thrice since winning the IPL title in 2008. Rajasthan will be missing pacer spearhead Jofra Archer for the opening four games and will need Chris Morris, who they made the most expensive player in IPL history, to lead the attack. Punjab also spent heavily on signing Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith to strengthen their pace bowling. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

RR vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 4 on Star Sports TV Channels

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS) match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels since Star network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the live-action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs PBKS clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Live streaming online for the RR vs PBKS match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

