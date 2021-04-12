Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be hosting the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in the evening. Both teams will be playing their first game in the IPL 2021 and would be looking to have a positive start to the tournament. The last time, the two teams met each other, Rajasthan Royals walked away with a win. The two teams have been gearing up for the IPL 2021 and are seen sweating it out in the stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the game. RR vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 4.

So the weather in Mumbai will be ranging around 30-29 degrees Celcius. At the start of the match, the weather will be around 30-degree Celsius and then as the day proceeds, the weather will cool down by a degree. However, the humidity is expected to bother the players a bit. Thus the players will have to keep themselves hydrated to avoid getting drained off.

The weather report in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Mumbai is a high-scoring one and is expected to remain the same. During CSK vs DC, we saw a total of 188 runs being put up on the board. Nothing is expected to change majorly in the pitch and is expected to remain the same for this game.

