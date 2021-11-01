South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) have faced off against each other in match 30 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have made a very contrasting start to the competition but are hoping for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

South Africa are coming into the game on the back of consecutive wins which has propelled them right into the semi-final qualification race and the Temba Bavuma-led side will aim to continue that run. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have lost all their three games so far and their chances of advancing are looking bleak but Mahmudullah’s team will be eager to end the disappointing run and register their first win.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team: Wicket-Keepers – Quintin de Kock (SA), Liton Das (BAN) can be the keepers.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team: Batsmen – David Miller (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) can be the batters.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team: All-Rounders – Aiden Markram (SA), Mehidy Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the all-rounders.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team: Bowlers – Anrich Nortje (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN) can be the bowlers.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team: Quintin de Kock (SA), Liton Das (BAN), David Miller (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Aiden Markram (SA), Mehidy Hasan (BAN), Anrich Nortje (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN).

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA) can be the captain of your SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team while Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) can named as the vice-captain.

