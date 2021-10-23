Australia started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a winning note, clinching two points in a closely fought match against South Africa. Having restricted the Proteas to just 118 runs. Marcus Stoinis finished things off for Australia in the last over with two balls remaining. They are currently top of the table in Group 1 at the moment with South Africa are at the bottom of the pile. Let us take a look at the updated ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Points Table.

Group 1 comprises of sides some heavyweight sides like Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa and the two qualifying sides who made it through from the first round--Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group 2 on the other hand has the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan along with Scotland and Namibia, who did well in the first round and played some fine, entertaining cricket.

Group 1

Teams P W L Pts NRR Australia 1 1 0 2 0.253 England 0 0 0 0 West Indies 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 South Africa 1 0 1 0 -0.253

Group 2

Teams P W L Pts NRR India 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0

The Super 12 fixtures, which begun with a clash between Australia and South Africa would come to an end with former champions India facing Namibia on November 8. The top two teams from each group would make their way to the semifinals and subsequently, would compete against each other to make it to the summit clash of the tournament, which is on November 14.

