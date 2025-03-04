SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 5. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the SA vs NZ ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team. South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

South Africa cricket team are into the semis of ICC CT 2025 after topping the group B, by winning two games and getting one abandoned by rain. The New Zealand cricket team are here after finishing at the second spot in Group A, as they finished with two wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan and a loss against leaders India. Recently both sides were the contenders in the tri-nation series held in Pakistan ahead of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tom Latham (NZ), Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Batters: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Temba Bavuma (SA), David Miller (SA)

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell (NZ), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Marco Jansen (SA)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), William O'Rourke (NZ)

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tom Latham (c) Matt Henry (vc).

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Tom Latham (NZ), Ryan Rickelton (SA), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Temba Bavuma (SA), David Miller (SA), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Matt Henry (NZ), William O'Rourke (NZ)

