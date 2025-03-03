The India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the high-voltage semi-final clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The much-awaited semi-final between two cricketing giants will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The highly anticipated clash is expected to be played on a fresh pitch. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has, however, confirmed that he is unaware of the condition of the pitch for the semi-final clash against Steve Smith's Australia. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Few India vs Australia Encounters Across Formats.

The Indian national cricket team had a brilliant journey in the group stages of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue thrashed Bangladesh, host Pakistan, and New Zealand in their Group A matches and topped the points table with three consecutive victories and six points. The Australia national cricket team, on the other hand, defeated England in Group A. However, their remaining two matches against South Africa and Afghanistan were washed out due to rain. It is to be noted that Australia played all their group-stage matches in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue played all their matches in Dubai in the eight-nation tournament.

Fresh Pitch to Be Used for IND vs AUS Semi-Final Match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash between India and Australia will be played on a fresh pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. It is to be noted that Team India played their Group A matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand on three different tracks in Dubai. Cricbuzz reported that the wicket for the much-awaited India vs Australia semi-final clash will be a new one, not a previously used track. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is preparing the wickets in Dubai under the supervision of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

During a recent press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma responded about the unfair advantage of his side by playing at the same venue. The Indian skipper responded that this is not their home, and they don't play many matches here. Cricbuzz reported that Rohit Sharma didn't get the chance to see the wicket on the eve of the game as the Indian team had an off day.

Australia captain Steve Smith had a look at the pitch on March 3. "Obviously the whole square block is pretty dry. Having spoken to the groundsman just now, a dry surface had a lot of traffic, so we've seen how the wickets have played," the Australia skipper said as quoted by Cricbuzz. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs AUS Matches Ahead of Semi-Final Match in CT 2025.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch so far has offered spin and is on the slower side. It will be interesting to see how the pitch will behave during the semi-final clash between India and Australia on March 4.

